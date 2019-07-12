Cardinals face the Diamondbacks after Flaherty’s strong outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (46-45, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-44, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (6-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-7, 4.31 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jack Flaherty. Flaherty pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with six strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Cardinals are 24-18 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.14, Dakota Hudson paces the staff with a mark of 3.51.

The Diamondbacks are 26-23 on the road. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .318, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .356.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 34 extra base hits and is batting .258. Tommy Edman is 9-for-38 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 110 hits and has 53 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar is 16-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (calf), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).