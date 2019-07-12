Sanchez, Blue Jays to face German, Yankees on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays (34-57, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (57-31, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-12, 6.16 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (10-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

The Yankees are 29-9 against opponents from the AL East. New York's team on-base percentage of .338 is third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with an OBP of .383.

The Blue Jays are 12-21 against teams from the AL East. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .233 batting average. Eric Sogard leads the team with an average of .294.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 113 hits and is batting .336. Brett Gardner is 12-for-37 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .417. Danny Jansen is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (abdomen), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (chest), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Randal Grichuk: day-to-day (back), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).