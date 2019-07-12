Portland brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Colorado

Colorado Rapids (5-10-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (7-8-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland comes into a matchup with Colorado after putting together two consecutive shutout wins.

The Timbers are 2-1-0 in home games. Diego Chara is second in league action with seven cards, six yellow and one red. Portland has 40 cards, accumulating two red cards.

The Rapids are 3-5-3 in Western Conference games. Colorado is 2-1-1 when it scores more than two goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 3-3 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Blanco leads Portland with six assists. Brian Fernandez has six goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Kei Kamara has eight goals and one assist for Colorado. Andre Shinyashiki has three goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-3-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Colorado: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Andy Polo, Bill Tuiloma (injured).

Colorado: Jonathan Lewis, Kortne Ford (injured), Deklan Wynne (injured).