Sporting Kansas City faces Vancouver following shutout victory

Sporting Kansas City (5-7-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-8-8, 11th in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Chicago 1-0, Sporting Kansas City plays Vancouver.

The Whitecaps are 3-3-4 in home games. Vancouver has 10 of its 22 goals at home while allowing 11 of 31 conceded goals in home games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sporting Kansas City is 1-5-3 in Western Conference games. Felipe Gutierrez paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with seven goals. Sporting Kansas City has scored 29 goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Adnan leads Vancouver with two assists. Fredy Montero has four goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

Johnny Russell has seven goals and three assists for Sporting Kansas City. Gutierrez has three goals over the past 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vancouver: 2-3-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 3-4-3, averaging one goal, 0.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Thomas Hasal (injured), Joaquin Ardaiz (injured), Lass Bangoura, Jasser Khemiri (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Roger Espinoza (injured), Erik Hurtado (injured), Rodney Wallace (injured), Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).