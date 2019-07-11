Sports
Valera’s single leads Great Lakes to 3-1 win over Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Leonel Valera hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 3-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Thursday.
The single by Valera scored Matt Cogen and James Outman to give the Loons a 2-1 lead.
The Loons tacked on another run in the ninth when Outman scored when a runner was thrown out.
Jose Chacin (7-6) got the win in relief while Cedar Rapids starter Luis Rijo (2-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
