Cepeda, De Los Santos pitch DSL Royals1 to 3-1 win over DSL Marlins

, (AP) -- Luis Cepeda pitched five scoreless innings, and Kelvin De Los Santos was also effective on the mound, as the DSL Royals1 shut down the DSL Marlins in a 3-1 win on Thursday.

Cepeda (3-1) allowed two hits while striking out six to get the win.

DSL Royals1 went up 3-0 in the sixth after Jean Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly and Yesi Medina scored on a wild pitch.

DSL Marlins answered in the bottom of the inning when Anthony Felipe hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jhonny Melenciano to get within two.

Mario Doble (2-2) went five innings, allowing one run and seven hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out four and walked two.