Miller, Lantigua lead Lansing to 8-2 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Rafael Lantigua had four hits, and Troy Miller allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the Peoria Chiefs 8-2 on Wednesday.

Miller (3-3) allowed one run while striking out eight to get the win.

Lansing went up 4-0 in the fifth after Griffin Conine hit a two-run home run and Ryan Gold scored on a wild pitch.

After Peoria scored a run in the seventh on a single by Brady Whalen, the Chiefs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Brandon Riley scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tony Locey (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

Lansing took advantage of some erratic Peoria pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.