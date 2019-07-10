Evans’ triple leads Aberdeen over West Virginia in 10 innings

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Ian Evans hit a two-run triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Aberdeen IronBirds to an 8-4 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday.

The triple by Evans scored Zach Watson and Tristan Graham. Later in the inning, Aberdeen added insurance runs when Maverick Handley hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Joseph Ortiz.

The IronBirds tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Toby Welk hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Clay Fisher.

Graham homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Kyle Martin (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alec Rennard (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.