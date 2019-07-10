Bautista’s homer leads Dayton to 6-2 win over Wisconsin

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Mariel Bautista hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 6-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Wednesday.

The home run by Bautista scored Pabel Manzanero to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead.

The Dragons later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Bren Spillane hit a solo home run, while Manzanero hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Adrian Rodriguez (3-2) got the win in relief while Wisconsin starter Adam Hill (6-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.