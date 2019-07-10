Gonzalez leads Hudson Valley to 5-4 win over Staten Island

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Edisson Gonzalez allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades over the Staten Island Yankees in a 5-4 win on Wednesday.

Gonzalez (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Hudson Valley started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Nick Sogard advanced on singles by Hill Alexander and Jacson McGowan, and then scored on a single by McGowan.

Trailing 5-2, the Yankees cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Juan De Leon hit a two-run single.

Jake Agnos (0-1) went two innings, allowing four runs and six hits while walking one in the New York-Penn League game.