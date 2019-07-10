Martinez, Terry lead the way for Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Julio Pablo Martinez doubled and singled, scoring three runs as the Down East Wood Ducks topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-2 on Wednesday.

Curtis Terry doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Down East.

Down 3-0 in the fourth, Lynchburg cut into the lead when Oscar Gonzalez scored on a groundout and Will Benson scored on an error.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the fifth inning when Martinez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Yanio Perez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Down East right-hander Tim Brennan (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Evan Mitchell (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings.