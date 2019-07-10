Sports
Morris’ homer leads Bluefield to 13-9 win over Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- PK Morris hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 13-9 win over the Pulaski Yankees on Wednesday.
The home run by Morris scored Addison Barger and Leonardo Jimenez to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 lead.
After Bluefield added two runs in the fifth, the Yankees tied the game in the fifth inning when Roberto Chirinos hit a grand slam.
The Blue Jays took the lead for good in the eighth when Steward Berroa hit an RBI single, driving in Angel Camacho.
Juan Acosta (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Sean Boyle (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
