Casetta-Stubbs, Frick lead Everett to 9-1 win over Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Patrick Frick singled three times, and Damon Casetta-Stubbs allowed just two hits over five innings as the Everett AquaSox topped the Vancouver Canadians 9-1 on Tuesday.

Casetta-Stubbs (2-0) allowed one run while striking out eight and walking one to get the win.

Everett got on the board first in the fourth inning when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Trent Tingelstad that scored Cesar Izturis Jr..

Vancouver answered in the bottom of the inning when Philip Clarke scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to two.

Everett later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run ninth, when Austin Shenton hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

William Gaston (0-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked five.

Everett took advantage of some erratic Vancouver pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Everett remains undefeated against Vancouver this season at 6-0.