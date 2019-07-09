McClanahan leads Charlotte to 4-0 win over Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Shane McClanahan allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the Florida Fire Frogs in a 4-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

McClanahan (4-0) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

In the top of the first, Charlotte grabbed the lead on a double by Moises Gomez that scored Michael Smith and Jim Haley. The Stone Crabs then added single runs in the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Jake Palomaki hit an RBI single, while Gomez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Haley in the seventh.

Matt Hartman (0-4) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Fire Frogs were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

The Stone Crabs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-2.