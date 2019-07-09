Perez leads Campeche over Aguascalientes 10-5

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Fernando Perez had four hits and scored two runs as the Piratas de Campeche topped the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 10-5 on Tuesday.

Campeche started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored five runs, including a two-run single by Paul Leon.

After Campeche added two runs in the fourth, the Rieleros cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Marc Flores hit a grand slam.

Campeche starter Josh Outman (2-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jose A. Valdez (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Campeche took advantage of some erratic Aguascalientes pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.