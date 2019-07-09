Vesia helps to shut out St. Lucie, Jupiter wins 5-0

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Alex Vesia and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Jupiter Hammerheads topped the St. Lucie Mets 5-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Vesia (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing two hits over three scoreless innings. Luc Rennie (5-4) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

In the bottom of the second, Jupiter took the lead on a solo home run by Demetrius Sims and a two-run home run by Jhonny Santos. The Hammerheads then added single runs in the third and fifth innings. In the third, Victor Victor Mesa scored on an error, while Sims hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Sims homered and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.

The Mets were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Hammerheads' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after St. Lucie won the first game 3-2 in eight innings.