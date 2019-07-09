Frias, Burciaga lift DSL Brewers over DSL Tigers1 12-3

, (AP) -- Juan Frias tripled and doubled, driving in five runs as the DSL Brewers defeated the DSL Tigers1 12-3 on Tuesday.

Sebastian Burciaga doubled and singled twice with two runs for DSL Brewers.

DSL Brewers got on the board first in the third inning when it scored three runs, including an RBI double by Joneiker Ponce de Leon and an RBI single by Eduarqui Fernandez.

After DSL Brewers added two runs in the fifth on a double by Frias, the DSL Tigers1 cut into the deficit with three runs in the fifth inning, including a sacrifice fly by Geury Estevez that scored Carlos Mendoza.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Brewers later scored seven runs in the ninth to punctuate the blowout.

DSL Brewers starter Kleiber Bordones (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adolfo Bauza (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up three runs and three hits over 2 2/3 innings.