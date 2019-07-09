Basabe leads Visalia to 9-6 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Alejandro Basabe had four hits as the Visalia Rawhide topped the Stockton Ports 9-6 on Monday.

Visalia started the scoring in the first inning when Basabe hit an RBI single and Camden Duzenack scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Rawhide later added two runs in the second, three in the third, and two in the fifth to secure the victory.

Visalia right-hander Justin Vernia (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Sean Manaea (0-1) took the loss in the California League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.