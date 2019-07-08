Hoover leads AZL Mariners over AZL Brewers Gold 9-2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Connor Hoover had two hits and scored two runs as the AZL Mariners topped the AZL Brewers Gold 9-2 on Tuesday.

AZL Mariners started the scoring in the first inning when Eric Young Jr. scored on a wild pitch and Hoover scored on a groundout.

The AZL Brewers Gold cut into the deficit in the third inning when Corey Ray hit an RBI single, bringing home Carlos Rodriguez.

The AZL Mariners later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the fourth.

Kelvin Nunez (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Carlos Herrera (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Brewers Gold, Ray homered and singled twice, driving in two runs.