Nishioka’s homer leads Salem to 9-7 win over Wilmington

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Tanner Nishioka hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 9-7 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday.

The home run by Nishioka scored Nick Sciortino and was the game's last scoring play.

The Red Sox tied the game 7-7 when Keith Curcio scored on a wild pitch and Pedro Castellanos scored on a balk in the seventh.

Andrew Schwaab (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tad Ratliff (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

In the losing effort, the Blue Rocks recorded a season-high four doubles. For the Blue Rocks, Dennicher Carrasco doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.