Flores’ homer leads Omaha to 10-5 win over Nashville

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Jecksson Flores hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 10-5 win over the Nashville Sounds on Sunday.

The home run by Flores came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Storm Chasers a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Bubba Starling drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Erick Mejia.

The Storm Chasers later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Mejia and Kelvin Gutierrez both drove in a run, while Jorge Bonifacio hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Mejia singled twice, scoring three runs for Omaha.

Omaha starter Eric Skoglund (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Esmerling Vasquez (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over three innings.

Andy Ibanez homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Sounds.

With the win, Omaha improved to 7-1 against Nashville this season.