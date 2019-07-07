Uceta leads AZL Angels to 10-5 win over AZL Athletics Green

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Raider Uceta had three hits and two RBI as the AZL Angels defeated the AZL Athletics Green 10-5 on Monday.

Trailing 2-0, the AZL Angels took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Cristian Gomez hit a two-run single en route to the two-run lead.

Emmanuel Duran (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Trayson Kubo (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Dustin Harris doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the AZL Athletics Green.