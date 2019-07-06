Shaver, Donato lead Corpus Christi over Midland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Colton Shaver hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Chad Donato struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Midland RockHounds 10-0 on Saturday.

The grand slam by Shaver scored Ronnie Dawson, Stephen Wrenn, and Seth Beer and was the game's last scoring play.

Donato (1-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two hits.

Kyle Friedrichs (3-4) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and 11 hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The RockHounds were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Hooks' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.