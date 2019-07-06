Beltre’s double leads Kannapolis to 9-5 win over Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Ramon Beltre hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 9-5 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Saturday.

The double by Beltre capped a four-run inning and gave the Intimidators a 7-5 lead after Michael Hickman hit a two-run single earlier in the inning.

The Intimidators later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Andrew Vaughn got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Ian Dawkins scored on a forceout to secure the victory.

Starter Taylor Varnell (5-3) got the win while Matt Seelinger (0-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Kannapolis took advantage of some erratic Augusta pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

For the GreenJackets, Frankie Tostado doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

With the win, Kannapolis improved to 6-3 against Augusta this season.