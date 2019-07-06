Arias’ triple leads Down East over Salem in 10 innings

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Diosbel Arias hit a three-run triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Down East Wood Ducks to a 6-2 win over the Salem Red Sox on Saturday.

The triple by Arias scored Hasuan Viera, Franklin Rollin and Josh Altmann. Later in the inning, Down East added an insurance run when Arias scored on a wild pitch.

The Wood Ducks tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Yohel Pozo drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Arias.

Arias tripled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Jairo Beras (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joan Martinez (3-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Down East improved to 10-4 against Salem this season.