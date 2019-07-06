Guante leads DSL Athletics to 2-1 win over DSL Braves

, (AP) -- Wander Guante tossed five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Athletics over the DSL Braves in a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Guante (1-2) allowed two hits while striking out four to pick up the win.

DSL Athletics started the scoring in the first inning when Cristopher Cruz hit a two-run home run.

The DSL Braves cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Deivi Estrada hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Geraldo Quintero.

Jorge Bautista (0-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out five in the Dominican Summer League game.