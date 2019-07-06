Ortega leads DSL Cardinals Blue to 3-1 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Wilmer Ortega threw five scoreless innings, leading the DSL Cardinals Blue over the DSL Nationals in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Ortega (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing two hits.

DSL Cardinals Blue started the scoring in the second inning when Fernando Diaz hit an RBI double and Jose Zapata scored on a groundout.

After DSL Cardinals Blue added a run in the sixth when Brandon Hernandez scored on a wild pitch, the DSL Nationals cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Yeuri Amparo scored on a wild pitch.

Bernardo Hiraldo (1-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits while walking one in the Dominican Summer League game.

Bryanth Sanchez singled three times for the DSL Nationals.

With the win, DSL Cardinals Blue improved to 3-1 against DSL Nationals this season.