Santiago leads DSL Rangers1 to 1-0 win over DSL Indians/Brewers

, (AP) -- Manuel Santiago struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings, leading the DSL Rangers1 over the DSL Indians/Brewers in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Santiago (4-0) allowed four hits to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Luisangel Acuna advanced to second on a single by Junior Paniagua, went to third on a single by Paniagua, and then scored on a wild pitch.

Edwin Jimenez (0-4) went four innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

The DSL Indians/Brewers were blanked for the second time this season, while the DSL Rangers1's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

DSL Rangers1 improved to 4-1 against DSL Indians/Brewers this season.