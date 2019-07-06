The Latest: At Wimbledon, Nishikori earns 400th career win

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova returns to Polands's Magda Linette in a Women's singles match during day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Kei Nishikori recorded his 400th career tour-level win to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The former U.S. Open finalist beat Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on No. 3 Court to make it into the second week for the third time in four years. He reached the quarterfinals last year for his best result at the All England Club.

Sam Querrey also advanced to the fourth round. The unseeded American, who reached the semifinals in 2017 after beating Andy Murray, defeated John Millman 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Querrey will play in the second week at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time.

___

12:30 p.m.

Two-time champion Petra Kvitova is into the second week of Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

The sixth-seeded Kvitova beat Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 6-2 to reach the fourth round. It's the first time she's made it that far at the All England Club since winning her second title five years ago. She lost in the first round in 2018 and in the second round the previous two years.

No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro also advanced, beating unseeded American Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-3. Davis only made it into the tournament as a lucky loser but upset defending champion Angelique Kerber in the previous round. She made a promising start against Suarez Navarro, breaking in the opening game. But the Spaniard, who has yet to drop a set this week, won the next three games and broke Davis again to start the second set.

___

8:05 a.m.

Serena Williams is expected to play two matches at Wimbledon as Week 1 wraps up, first in singles and later with partner Andy Murray in mixed doubles.

The seven-time singles champion will face 18th-seeded Julia Goerges in the third round on No. 1 Court on Saturday, a rematch of a semifinal last year that Williams won.

Williams and Murray were supposed to debut as a team Friday, but that was postponed. They likely will get on court Saturday evening.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are scheduled for matches on Centre Court as third-round play concludes before Sunday's traditional day off.

Nadal faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, before Federer plays Lucas Pouille.

Also on Centre Court: French Open champion and No. 1 seed Ash Barty against unseeded Harriet Dart of Britain.