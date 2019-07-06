Pineda expected to start for the Twins against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (47-41, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (55-32, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jesse Chavez (3-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (5-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

The Twins are 27-14 in home games. Minnesota leads the American League in hitting with a .273 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the club with an average of .314.

The Rangers are 18-24 in road games. Texas has hit 122 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with 20, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 109 hits and is batting .314. Nelson Cruz is 14-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Gallo leads the Rangers with 20 home runs home runs and is slugging .653. Rougned Odor is 10-for-27 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .286 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins Injuries: Jake Odorizzi: 10-day IL (finger), Eddie Rosario: 10-day IL (ankle), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).