Jones leads Everett to 10-4 win over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Utah Jones had two hits and scored three runs as the Everett AquaSox topped the Eugene Emeralds 10-4 on Friday.

Everett took the lead in the first when Jones scored on a wild pitch and Robert Perez hit a two-run double.

Eugene answered in the bottom of the frame when Nelson Maldonado hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Fernando Kelli to get within two.

The AquaSox later added two runs in the second and fifth innings and three in the sixth to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jorge Benitez (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Eugene starter Didier Vargas (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Kelli tripled and doubled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Emeralds.