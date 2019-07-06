Decker hits walk-off homer, Reno beats Sacramento 10-9

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Cody Decker hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Reno Aces beat the Sacramento River Cats 10-9 on Friday.

The Aces scored one run in the eighth before Sacramento answered with two in the next half-inning to take a 9-8 lead.

Reliever Jimmie Sherfy (2-3) went one inning, allowing two runs and four hits to pick up the win. He also struck out one and walked one. Jandel Gustave (1-2) allowed two runs and got one out in the Pacific Coast League game.

Andy Young homered and doubled twice, driving in four runs and scoring three in the win. Yasmany Tomas homered and singled, scoring two runs.

In the losing effort, Joey Rickard, Zach Green and Aramis Garcia each had three hits for Sacramento.

With the win, Reno improved to 4-2 against Sacramento this season.