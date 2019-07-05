Navarro, Pena lift Grand Junction over Orem 12-2

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Cristopher Navarro doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Grand Junction Rockies beat the Orem Owlz 12-2 on Friday.

Yolki Pena homered and singled twice with three runs for Grand Junction.

Orem tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after David Clawson hit a sacrifice fly, scoring D'Shawn Knowles.

The Rockies took the lead with four runs in the sixth inning, including a wild pitch that scored Christian Koss.

The Rockies punctuated the blowout with three runs in the seventh and four in the eighth. In the seventh, Koss drove in two runs and Navarro drove in one, while Walking Cabrera hit an RBI triple and then scored on a double by Reese Berberet in the eighth.

Miguel Ausua (3-0) got the win in relief while Darrien Williams (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Johan Sala singled three times for the Owlz.