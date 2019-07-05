Poulin, Andueza lead Missoula to 8-5 win over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Axel Andueza had three hits and scored two runs, and Tyler Poulin pitched five scoreless innings as the Missoula Osprey defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 8-5 on Friday.

Poulin (1-1) allowed one hit while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Missoula batted around in the third inning, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including a single by David Sanchez that scored Kevin Watson.

Trailing 8-3, the Chukars cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Marquez hit an RBI double and Tyler James scored on a groundout.

Stephen Ridings (2-1) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and two hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked three.