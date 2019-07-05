Sports
Liberty beat Mercury, Charles reaches 3,000 career rebounds
Kia Nurse scored 26 points, Tina Charles had 23 points, 12 rebounds and four assists and the New York Liberty beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-76 on Friday night.
Charles made a jumper with 50.9 seconds left for a 78-76 lead and Tanisha Wright sealed it with two free throws at 2.7.
New York (7-7) won its fourth straight game to complete a three-game road stretch. Charles became the seventh WNBA player to reach 3,000 career rebounds.
Brittney Griner scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Phoenix (5-6), which snapped a three-game win streak. DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA's leading scorer at 20.2 points coming in, was 3 of 13 from the field and finished with just nine points.
Griner scored 19 points in the first half to help Phoenix build a 41-40 lead. Nurse had 17 points for New York.
