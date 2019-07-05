Huma, Vicens lift AZL Cubs 2 over AZL Indians Red 8-4

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Josue Huma homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair as the AZL Cubs 2 beat the AZL Indians Red 8-4 on Saturday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the AZL Indians Red.

Brandon Vicens homered and singled for AZL Cubs 2.

AZL Cubs 2 got on the board first in the third inning when Bryce Windham hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Huma.

After AZL Cubs 2 added a run in the fourth on a home run by Vicens, the AZL Indians Red cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Marlin Made hit a two-run double.

The AZL Cubs 2 later added two runs in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Luis Verdugo and Carlos Morfa both drove in a run, while Huma hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

AZL Cubs 2 right-hander Carlos Ocampo (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Danny Salazar (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.