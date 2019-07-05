McGee’s run leads AZL Brewers Gold to 3-1 win over AZL Athletics Green

PHOENIX (AP) -- Ashton McGee scored on a double play in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Brewers Gold to a 3-1 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Saturday. With the victory, the AZL Brewers Gold snapped a five-game losing streak.

McGee scored on the play to give the AZL Brewers Gold a 2-1 lead after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a walk by Oswel Leones.

The AZL Brewers Gold tacked on another run in the eighth when Andres Melendez scored on a wild pitch.

Mario Perez (1-1) got the win in relief while Jorge Juan (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.