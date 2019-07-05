Ghelfi’s single leads St. Lucie to 4-2 win over Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Mitch Ghelfi hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 4-2 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday.

The single by Ghelfi, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Jeremy Vasquez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Mets tacked on another run in the eighth when Carlos Cortes hit an RBI single, scoring Hansel Moreno.

St. Lucie right-hander Dedniel Nunez (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Mac Sceroler (4-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after he allowed three runs on just one hit over 5 1/3 innings.