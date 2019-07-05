Rodriguez’s single leads DSL Cubs1 to 2-1 win over DSL Indians/Brewers

, (AP) -- Jonathan Rodriguez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the DSL Cubs1 a 2-1 win over the DSL Indians/Brewers on Friday.

Yohendrick Pinango scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Miguel Fabrizio and then went to third on a single by Rodriguez.

The single by Rodriguez scored Pinango to give the DSL Cubs1 a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the second, DSL Cubs1 grabbed the lead on an error that scored Fabrizio. DSL Indians/Brewers answered in the sixth inning when Junior Sanquintin scored on an error.

Anderson Parra (2-1) got the win in relief while Deybi Arias (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Indians/Brewers is 4-2 against DSL Cubs1 this season.