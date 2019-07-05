Genoves’ double leads Salem-Keizer to 6-1 win over Vancouver

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Ricardo Genoves hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 6-1 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday.

The double by Genoves scored Sean Roby, Kwan Adkins, and Simon Whiteman to break a scoreless tie.

Salem-Keizer starter Kervin Castro (2-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Grant Townsend (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after he allowed one run on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Trevor Schwecke doubled and singled twice for the Canadians.