Bowling Green beats Dayton 4-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Ford Proctor scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-2 win over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead before Osmy Gregorio scored on a balk later in the inning.

After Bowling Green added two runs, the Dragons cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Mariel Bautista hit an RBI single and Jay Schuyler drew a bases-loaded walk.

Gregorio singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for Bowling Green.

Cristopher Sanchez (3-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Dayton starter Connor Curlis (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Bowling Green improved to 8-3 against Dayton this season.