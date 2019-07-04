Sports
Vazquez’s single leads Eugene to 7-1 win over Tri-City
PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Vazquez hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 7-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday.
Yonathan Perlaza scored on the play to give the Emeralds a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by Jonathan Soto and then went to third on a single by Danny Zardon.
With the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, the Emeralds took the lead for good when Jose Gutierrez hit an RBI triple, driving in Luis Diaz.
Starter Kohl Franklin (1-1) got the win while Ramon Perez (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Northwest League game.
For the Dust Devils, Jason Pineda homered and singled, also stealing a base.
Eugene improved to 5-2 against Tri-City this season.
