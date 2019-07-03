Jones’ homer leads Clinton to 3-2 win over Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Thomas Jones hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 3-2 win over the Beloit Snappers on Wednesday. The LumberKings swept the short two-game series with the win.

The home run by Jones scored J.D. Osborne to give the LumberKings a 2-0 lead.

The Snappers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Santis Sanchez hit an RBI double, driving in John Jones.

The LumberKings tacked on another run in the eighth when Will Banfield hit an RBI single, scoring Peyton Burdick.

Beloit saw its comeback attempt come up short after Devin Foyle drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Logan Farrar in the eighth inning to cut the Clinton lead to 3-2.

Cam Baird (1-0) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Joe DeMers (1-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Sanchez doubled and singled for the Snappers.

Clinton improved to 9-3 against Beloit this season.