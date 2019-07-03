Lightning forces delay of Jamaica-US Gold Cup semifinal

United States midfielder Weston Mckennie (8) celebrates with Reggie Cannon (14) after McKennie scored a goal against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal soccer match Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo

The CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal between the United States and Jamaica is being delayed by weather with the U.S. ahead 1-0 in the 16th minute.

Although wasn't initially raining at Nashville's Nissan Stadiuim, a band of lightning in the area caused the delay.

Weston McKennie scored for the second straight game, on an assist from Jozy Altidore, to give the U.S. the lead in the ninth minute. McKennie had scored in the 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Curacao on Sunday.

The winner plays Mexico in Sunday's final at Chicago.