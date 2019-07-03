Fernandez’s single leads Rome to 13-11 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Jeremy Fernandez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 13-11 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Wednesday.

The single by Fernandez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Braves a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Ariel Montesino hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Griffin Benson.

The Braves later added a run in the sixth and five in the eighth. In the sixth, Greg Cullen hit an RBI single, while Braden Shewmake hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Kannapolis saw its comeback attempt come up short after Romy Gonzalez hit a bases-clearing triple in the ninth inning to help cut the Rome lead to 13-11.

Rome starter Alan Rangel (7-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Johan Dominguez (4-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over four innings.

Johan Cruz homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Intimidators. Corey Zangari homered and singled, driving home three runs.