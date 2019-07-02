Wiseman, Sanchez lead the way for Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Rhett Wiseman doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs as the Harrisburg Senators topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 11-2 on Tuesday.

Adrian Sanchez homered and singled with three RBIs for Harrisburg.

Harrisburg batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including a three-run home run by Sanchez.

The Senators later added three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Harrisburg right-hander Jackson Tetreault (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brandon Lawson (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 4-1 against Richmond this season.