Seattle takes 4-game skid into matchup with St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (41-41, third in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (37-51, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.75 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Mariners: Matt Carasiti (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last four games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mariners are 17-25 in home games. Seattle has hit 150 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 20, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 17-23 in road games. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.15. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.40 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 20 home runs and is batting .244. J.P. Crawford is 17-for-42 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 80 hits and is batting .260. Tommy Edman is 8-for-27 with a triple, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: day-to-day (leg).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 10-day IL (right torn ucl), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).