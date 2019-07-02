Philadelphia visits Atlanta in division matchup

Philadelphia Phillies (44-40, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (50-35, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 5.06 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will host Philadelphia in a matchup of division foes.

The Braves are 18-12 against NL East teams. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .312.

The Phillies have gone 21-19 against division opponents. Philadelphia has slugged .421 this season. Jay Bruce leads the team with a mark of .558. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 22 home runs and is slugging .592. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 38 extra base hits and has 59 RBIs. Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Phillies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves Injuries: Anthony Swarzak: 10-day IL (right shoulder inflammation), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Ozzie Albies: day-to-day (elbow).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).