Hawkins’ double leads San Jose to 3-2 win over Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 3-2 win over the Modesto Nuts on Monday.
Randy Norris scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a double by Hawkins.
Hawkins hit an RBI single, bringing home Joey Bart in the first inning to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. The Nuts came back to take the lead in the first inning when Connor Kopach scored on a groundout and Keegan McGovern hit an RBI single.
San Jose tied the game 2-2 in the second when Manuel Geraldo hit an RBI double, driving in Dalton Combs.
Mac Marshall (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while J.T. Salter (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.
