Ruiz, Yon lead the way for Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Victor Ruiz doubled and singled twice as the Billings Mustangs beat the Great Falls Voyagers 9-7 on Monday.

Edwin Yon doubled and singled twice with two runs for Billings.

Billings went up 5-0 in the fourth after TJ Hopkins hit a two-run double as part of a four-run inning.

Trailing 8-1, the Voyagers cut into the deficit with five runs in the seventh inning, including two RBI each from Anderson Comas and Harvin Mendoza.

The Mustangs tacked on another run in the seventh when Ranser Amador hit an RBI single, bringing home Hopkins.

Great Falls saw its comeback attempt come up short after Luis Mieses hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Billings lead to 9-7.

Omar Conoropo (2-0) got the win in relief while Great Falls starter Dan Metzdorf (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Voyagers, Mieses homered and singled, scoring two runs. Ty Greene singled three times, scoring two runs.